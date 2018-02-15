The real cost of CRs and shutdowns

(This show originally aired on January 22, 2018)

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower’s guests are Simon Szykman (CTO of Attain and former CIO of Commerce) and Bob Lohfeld (CEO, Lohfeld Consulting) and the discussion is all about continuing resolutions and shutdowns.

CRs are both a way of life and a standing joke in the GovCon arena, but there are consequences. Shutdowns, less frequent, but often threatened, have both significant costs and dire consequences beyond the parks being closed.

Topics includes: