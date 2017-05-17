Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kevin Compher: How much…

Kevin Compher: How much government data does the SEC rely on?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 17, 2017 9:07 am < a min read
Share
Kevin Compher, lead data scientist, SEC Cloud Strategies and Enterprise Data Platform group

It is not uncommon for a federal agency to claim it is data-driven, but how true is that statement? The Securities and Exchange Commission is one example of an agency that uses large amounts of data for up-to-date analyses. Kevin Compher, lead data scientist in the Cloud Strategies and Enterprise Data Platform group within the SEC, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to give a true sense of how much data the agency depends on.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight analysis Big Data Cloud Strategies and Enterprise Data Platform data science Digital Government Federal Drive government data Kevin Compher Management Open Data/Transparency SEC Securities and Exchange Commission Technology Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kevin Compher: How much…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.