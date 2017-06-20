Sports Listen

David Hawkings: What to expect from all political corners during budget talks

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 20, 2017 11:02 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Kumbaya-like bipartisanship evaporates quickly and as the legislative week gets underway, Democrats, Republicans and the Trump White House are finding precious little they can agree on. That's especially true as budget hearings get into full swing. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide a little more insight.

Budget budget talks Congress David Hawkings Donald Trump Federal Drive Legislation Management Roll Call Tom Temin Trump administration White House
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

