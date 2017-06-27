Sports Listen

Retired Adm. James Winnefeld: Tactics for a changing military

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 27, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
Retired Adm. James Winnefeld, former Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates once said that for too many Americans, military service is something for others to do — but a trend has been building ever since institution of the all-volunteer force. Enlistees come from a shrinking number of locations, and more and more come from families from which someone else has served. James Winnefeld, a Navy Admiral and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss problems this may cause and some possible solutions.

