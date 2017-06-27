Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates once said that for too many Americans, military service is something for others to do — but a trend has been building ever since institution of the all-volunteer force. Enlistees come from a shrinking number of locations, and more and more come from families from which someone else has served. James Winnefeld, a Navy Admiral and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss problems this may cause and some possible solutions.