Paul Messina: Race to develop the first exascale computer

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 29, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
Paul Messina, director of Exascale Computing Project, Department of Energy

The more super-computing capacity the world has, the more it seems to need. Now the Energy Department has awarded contracts to six companies as a push to develop the first exascale computer, a machine capable of performing a quintilian calculations per second. Program director Paul Messina joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the ins and outs of the project.

