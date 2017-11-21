Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Insight of the Month
 
IT Modernization
 
...

How HUD’s CIO plans to make it ‘a model’ for IT modernization

November 21, 2017 11:39 am
 
3 min read
Share       
IT Modernization - Nov. 21, 2017

Download audio

When Johnson Joy left J3 Global Inc. to become the chief information officer at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the first big challenge he found was the amount of mainframe legacy systems at the department. But that’s OK, because he said his experience in the private sector has prepared him to lead HUD on its journey to the cloud.

“As a leader, I shared my vision with them, and my vision is to make HUD a model for other federal agencies and departments,” Joy said on IT Modernization month. “So when my people, my staff saw that vision and the strategy that I have in place, they are all on board, and they want to see us moving forward in this digital age.

His first order was an assessment of the department to see where the issues lay. The assessment is looking at people, infrastructure and systems.

“Then we’ll be prepared to take the challenge officially in the digital evolution and the new technologies coming in,” he said. “I don’t want to leave anything on the table.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

One focus of the assessment is to look specifically at the department’s code, to see how many lines there are and what kind of structure they have. Joy said he wants to replace old code by performing a back-end extraction and front-end development.

“We’ll regenerate the same logic,” he said. “We are not going to change the logic, we’re just converting it to regular language.”

The department is currently working on a pilot, using a code generator to perform this kind of extract and ensure that the new code works the same way. Joy said the program this process is being tested on is a mortgage insurance program that all the banks use.

He also wants to take the department into the cloud, which he estimates will take three-to-five years.

“We are planning to do a virtual desktop interface, BDI, technology too, so we can get rid of all these desktops,” Joy said. “And actually, that’s going to be a big help for cybersecurity and the whole security, because on the security front, I want to be on the offensive.”

He said HUD will be using Java and the latest user interface to modernize the front end. Joy also wants to replace all of HUD’s desktop computers with laptops. If everyone has a laptop, they can telework from anywhere in the country, which Joy said would especially facilitate mobility with disaster response.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

And how is HUD going to pay for this?

“I would like to take advantage of the Management Act that is going to be, I think, soon signed by the president,” Joy said. “I’m really excited by that, and I think that’s going to be one way I’ll be able to fund this modernization effort. I’m looking into being a pilot for that.”

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News CIO CIO News Cloud Computing Federal Drive HUD Insight of the Month IT modernization IT Modernization Johnson Joy Mobility Technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.