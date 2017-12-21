Listen Live Sports

Transforming DoD ISR

December 21, 2017
 
Group photo of BAH ISR team
(Back Row L-R) Jeff Kimmons, Ryan Kelchner, Kim Bird, Steve Mills, Graham Gilmer
(Front-Center) host Roger Waldron

(This show originally aired on November 14, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf,” the Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ISR Processing, Exploitation, and Dissemination (PED) Modernization Team shares insights, information and best practices in transforming the Defense Department’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) enterprise.

As ISR thought leaders supporting DoD, BAH’s Jeff Kimmons, Kim Bird, Ryan Kelchner, Graham Gilmer and Steve Mills share their insights on current ISR challenges and trends, including the role through data science and advanced analytics are playing in the transformation of DoD ISR PED.

The BAH team also discusses algorithmic warfare, and how machine intelligence will transform DoD ISR.

Related Topics
Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

