Top 2 executives at GSA’s acquisition service resign

The top two leaders of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration have resigned.

Tom Sharpe, the FAS Commissioner, and Kevin Youel Page, the deputy FAS Commissioner, told staff June 12 that they are leaving their respective positions.

Sharpe said in an email to staff, which Federal News Radio obtained, that he will retire from federal service on June 24 and pursue other opportunities.

Youel Page said in an email to staff, which Federal News Radio also obtained, that his last day will be June 24.

Both resignations come in the wake of GSA’s decision to merge the Technology Transformation Service (TTS) into FAS and make the commissioner’s job a political one instead of career.

“Please know that I leave you with fond memories, and a deep appreciation and respect for what you do for the American people,” Sharpe wrote to his staff. “It has been an honor and the capstone of my career to be your Commissioner these last four years. You and your next Commissioner have my best wishes for the continued success of FAS.”

Youel Page, who came to GSA in 2011, didn’t say what he would do next.

“It has been the honor of my professional career to serve with you,” he wrote. “Since joining FAS in 2011 as Mary Davie’s deputy, I have benefitted greatly from your wisdom in how best to get focused and positioned around a big idea: catalyzing actions to behave as one federal enterprise.”

A GSA spokesperson said in an email to Federal News Radio that Mary Davie, currently the assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category, will serve as acting FAS Deputy Commissioner beginning June 24.

“FAS has benefited from Tom and Kevin’s leadership and is well-positioned to build on their successes by continuing to deliver value to the agency’s partners in government and the American taxpayers as it also incorporates the Technology Transformation Services,” the spokesperson said.

The merger of TTS into FAS surprised most observers, but several industry experts said it may be a good thing for both organizations.

GSA named Alan Thomas to lead FAS and Youel Page was slated to remain deputy commissioner leading FAS operations, and Rob Cook, the TTS commissioner, would be deputy commissioner of FAS in charge of TTS.

With Youel Page leaving now, it’s unclear who would take over. FAS has eight assistant commissioners, including Youel Page’s one-time boss Davie.